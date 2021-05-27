LeBron James wearing new Beats Studio Buds before they are official

We recently heard more details about the new Beats Studio Buds wireless headphones, the device recently appeared at the FCC and now they have been spotted in public with LeBron James.

LeBron James can be seen in the photos above and below wearing the new Beats Studio Buds, these photos were posted on his Instagram.

The headphones will come with the same Active Noise Cancellation that Apple uses on their AirPods Pro and their AirPods Max.

The new Studio Buds are expected to be available in a range of different colors, exactly how many are not know as yet, we do know that they will be available in black and white.

We are expecting Apple to launch these new wireless Beats headphones some time soon, exactly when they will launch is not known as yet.

Source LeBron James, MacRumors

