New Beats Studio Buds headphones spotted at the FCC

We recently heard about the new Beats Studio Buds headphones that were discovered in the iOS 14.6 Release Candidate and now they have been spotted at the FCC.

These new Beats headphones are listed at the FCC with the model numbers A2512 and A2513, and the photo below fives us a look at their design.

The new Beats Studio Buds are expected to come with similar features to Apple’s AirPods Pro, this should include Active Noise Cancellation which is currently available on the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max.

As yet there are no details on when Apple will launch their new Beats wireless headphones, as they have now appeared at the FCC, this is a good indication that they should be launching some time soon. As soon as we get some information on a possible release date we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

