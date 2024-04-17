New Audi S3 Starts at £46,925

If you’re in the market for a vehicle that melds comfort, innovation, and performance, the newly updated Audi S3 models demand your attention. The Audi S3 has long been a favorite for enthusiasts looking for a compact car with a luxurious touch. The latest models, which include both Sportback and Saloon, are now open for orders with a starting price of £46,925 OTR, promising first-rate enhancements that elevate your driving experience.

What’s New in the Audi S3?

Design and Performance:

The S3 versions benefit from an aesthetic uplift including a wider, slimmer Singleframe grille and flush, two-dimensional Audi rings positioned prominently at the front and on the tailgate. The vehicle’s athleticism is further accentuated by reworked bumpers and a rear diffuser inspired by the RS 3.

Wheel enthusiasts will appreciate the new standard wheels, available in several eye-catching designs, ensuring your S3 stands out as you cruise the streets.

The S3’s powertrain sees significant improvements, with the 2.0 TFSI engine now delivering 333PS and a torque of 420Nm, making it the most powerful in its history. This robust engine is complemented by a torque splitter on the rear axle, enhancing agility and stability, particularly in dynamic driving situations.

Interior Upgrades:

Inside, the S3 does not disappoint. New fabrics and inlays refresh the cabin’s appearance, while the re-modeled air vents and an improved S tronic gear shift lever boost the interior’s functionality and aesthetic.

For those chilly mornings, front seat heating now comes standard in Sport models, along with a new 10-speaker, 180-watt Audi sound system for an immersive audio experience.

Technology at Your Fingertips:

The technological enhancements in the S3 are both innovative and practical. The Audi virtual cockpit plus and the onboard Audi app store are notable additions, allowing drivers to access a wide array of apps directly through the MMI touch display.

‘Functions on Demand’ offers another layer of customization, enabling owners to add specific features like adaptive cruise control and high beam assist post-purchase, ensuring your S3 evolves with your needs.

Enhanced Comfort and Convenience:

Multi-coloured ambient interior lighting in the S line models allows personalization of your driving environment, a luxury complemented by the option to select from four different ‘light signatures’ for the daytime running lights—a first for the A3 range.

The S sport suspension, standard on the S3, lowers the body by 15mm compared to the A3, with an option to upgrade to S sport suspension with adaptive dampers on the S3 Vorsprung, finely tuned for the torque splitter and various Audi drive select modes.

Comprehensive Options Packs:

Audi has also revamped its options packs, making them even more appealing. The Technology Pack now includes a reversing camera and a head-up display, while the more advanced Technology Pack Pro introduces features like Matrix LED headlights and a panoramic glass roof, among other sophisticated enhancements.

The S Technology Pack Pro, exclusive to the S3, is packed with cutting-edge features aimed at enhancing both safety and convenience, ensuring that every drive is as secure as it is enjoyable.

Whether you’re a long-time Audi enthusiast or considering your first luxury compact, the updated S3 models offer compelling reasons to take a closer look. With its enhanced performance, cutting-edge technology, and luxurious comfort, the Audi S3 sets itself apart as a top contender in its class.

You will be pleased to know that the Audi S3 models are now available for order, with first deliveries anticipated in early May. This vehicle isn’t just about getting from point A to B; it’s about enjoying every curve and straightaway in between. The new Audi A3 is also available to order and pricing starts at 32,035 on the road.

Source Audi



