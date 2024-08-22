New Audi RS3 Starts at £59,510 OTR

The new Audi RS3 is a remarkable feat of automotive engineering, seamlessly blending a captivating design with unrivaled performance. With its motorsport-inspired aesthetics and a formidable five-cylinder engine, the RS3 is crafted to enthrall both the eyes and the senses. This article provides an in-depth exploration of the key features, pricing, and availability of this high-performance vehicle, offering insights into what makes it stand out in the competitive world of premium sports cars.

Performance and Design

At the heart of the Audi RS3 lies a potent 2.5 TFSI engine, capable of delivering an impressive 400PS and a maximum torque of 500Nm. This powerhouse propels the RS3 from 0-62mph in a mere 3.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155mph, which can be further increased to 174mph on the exclusive Carbon Vorsprung models. The vehicle’s design is equally striking, featuring a bold hexagonal Singleframe grille, motorsport-inspired wheels, and supportive RS front sport seats. The exterior is further elevated by a range of RS-specific colors, including the eye-catching Kyalami Green and the sophisticated Kemora Grey, ensuring that the RS3 commands attention wherever it goes.

Interior and Technology

Step inside the RS3, and you’ll find yourself immersed in a world of performance and luxury. The dark-themed interior is dominated by a double-flattened steering wheel and RS sport seats crafted from premium Fine Nappa leather, providing both comfort and support during spirited driving. The state-of-the-art 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus offers an array of display modes, including Sport, Performance, and Runway views, allowing drivers to customize their driving experience. The 10.1-inch touch display in the instrument panel provides real-time data on power output, torque, and lap times, making it a dream come true for tech-savvy enthusiasts who crave detailed performance metrics.

Pricing and Availability

The Audi RS3 is available in a range of variants, each offering a unique combination of features and options. The RS3 Sportback, the entry-level model, starts at a competitive price of £59,510, while the RS3 Sportback Carbon Black, which adds a touch of sporty elegance, is priced at £64,160. For those seeking the ultimate in performance and luxury, the top-of-the-line RS3 Sportback Carbon Vorsprung comes in at £68,650. Saloon enthusiasts can opt for the RS3 Saloon, starting at £60,510, with the Carbon Black and Carbon Vorsprung models priced at £65,160 and £69,650, respectively. These highly anticipated models are available for order now, with deliveries expected to commence in the near future, allowing eager customers to get behind the wheel of their dream car.

Specifications

Engine: 2.5 TFSI, 400PS, 500Nm torque

2.5 TFSI, 400PS, 500Nm torque Acceleration: 0-62mph in 3.8 seconds

0-62mph in 3.8 seconds Top Speed: 155mph (174mph on Carbon Vorsprung)

155mph (174mph on Carbon Vorsprung) Exterior Colors: Kyalami Green, Kemora Grey, Ascari Blue, Progressive Red, Daytona Grey (matt finish)

Kyalami Green, Kemora Grey, Ascari Blue, Progressive Red, Daytona Grey (matt finish) Wheels: 19-inch aluminum cast wheels, 5-Y-spoke design

19-inch aluminum cast wheels, 5-Y-spoke design Interior: Fine Nappa leather seats, double-flattened steering wheel

Fine Nappa leather seats, double-flattened steering wheel Technology: 12.3-inch Audi virtual cockpit plus, 10.1-inch touch display

Pricing:

RS3 Sportback: £59,510 RS3 Sportback Carbon Black: £64,160 RS3 Sportback Carbon Vorsprung: £68,650 RS3 Saloon: £60,510 RS3 Saloon Carbon Black: £65,160 RS3 Saloon Carbon Vorsprung: £69,650



