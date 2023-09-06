New Audi Q8 and SQ8 unveiled

Audi has unveiled its latest SUV, the new Audi Q8 and the Audi SQ8 and both models get an updated design and a range of new features over the previous models, the cars also come with some new exterior colors, wheels, and more.

With its expressive design, the revised Q8 is a sporty, elegant SUV coupé from the brand with the four rings. With its clean shape, generous surfaces, and clear volumes, the Q8 paints a dynamic picture. The short overhangs and long wheelbase make for sporty, elegant proportions that can be accentuated with distinctive exterior colors and wheels.

The unmistakably powerful and upright Audi Singleframe with an octagon design now impresses with vertical inlays. They are arranged in teardrop shape in the base exterior and designed in the shape of an L in the S line exterior package and the SQ8 TFSI1. This makes it clear at first glance that the Q8 belongs to Audi’s top models and clearly differentiates it from the A models. The self-assured appearance of the Q8 is underscored by the new prominent air intakes, which are clearly integrated into the car’s basic architecture.

The new SQ8 TFSI1 advances sportiness even further – it impresses with a redesigned spoiler on the front apron as well as a sporty-looking underride guard at the front and an expressive diffuser at the rear. The Singleframe stands out with vertical L-shaped inlays in a sporty color scheme. The larger air intakes feature honeycomb grilles across their surface.

Characteristically, Audi opts for a sporty aluminum look for the exterior mirror housings, the inlays in the Singleframe and the edging of the side air intakes. The same color scheme is also used for the inlay in the side skirt. The Black and Black plus optics packages can also be ordered for the SQ8 TFSI1.

You can find out more details about the new Audi Q8 and the Audi SQ8 over at the Audi website at the link below, the Q8 will start at €86,700 for the 45TDI model, the top model the Audi SQ8 will start at €119,500.

Source Audi



