New ASUS laptop powered by Intel Ice Lake and AMD Ryzen 4000U CPUs

ASUS as introduce new laptops this week capable of being equipped with options for both Intel Ice Lake and AMD Ryzen 4000U processors. The new Asus ZenBook (UM425), Asus ZenBook 14 (UX425), Asus ZenBook 13 (UX325), Asus VivoBook Flip (TM420) and Asus ZenBook Flip 13 (UX363) should be available to purchase very soon.
Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet by ASUS, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always. For full specifications on each model jump over to the Lilliputing website by following the link below.
Source : Liliputing