New Apple The Grove store opened in LA

Apple has opened its latest Apple store in the USA, the Apple The Grove in Los Angeles, the store is located at the hard of the open-air plaza.

Apple has completely redesigned the new Apple store and it is now twice the size of the original one that it replaces.

The entirely new Apple The Grove opened this Friday, November 19, at the popular shopping destination in Los Angeles. Located in the heart of the open-air plaza, the brand new store is nearly twice the size of the original building and was redesigned to be a new gathering place for the Los Angeles community to discover Apple’s products and services, get support, and participate in free Today at Apple sessions or popular Photo Walks at The Grove.

In time for the holiday season, participants can take a festive walk to familiarize themselves with iPhone 13 Pro features, including how to take stunning macro photos using the Ultra Wide camera, record video with Cinematic mode, and shoot with all-new Photographic Styles.

Visitors can enter the new store from either the interior of The Grove or West Third Street, leading directly to an area dedicated entirely to Apple Pickup.

You can find out more details about the new Apple The Grove over at apple’s website at the link below.

Source Apple

