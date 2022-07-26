Apple Knightsbridge, Brompton Road store opens

Apple has this week previewed its newest store located in Brompton Road, Knightsbridge, London. Apple is celebrating the store opening with the global launch of “United Visions,” an augmented reality experience honoring the creative works of pioneering London poet and painter William Blake.

Apple Store Knightsbridge

“A stone’s throw from Hyde Park, Apple Brompton Road features design inspiration drawn from local flora, along with a new slate of community events and seminars to help customers learn, create, and get the most out of their Apple products. Created for Getty Museum and brought to life through Apple technology, the purpose-built United Visions app showcases the possibilities of creativity by reimagining the seminal artist’s work. Artists and creative technologists Tin Nguyen and Ed Cutting (Tin&Ed) used Apple’s M1 Ultra chip in the development of the experience, which features a poetic soundtrack by Grammy Award-winning record producer Just Blaze. “United Visions” can be viewed by customers in-store and by anyone around the world by downloading the “United Visions” app.”

“Opening weekend festivities will include a panel discussion on the creation of “United Visions” with Nguyen, Cutting, and Just Blaze, as well as a special performance and Spatial Audio listening session by London artist Nina Nesbitt. Apple Fitness+ trainers Cory Wharton-Malcolm, Jamie-Ray Hartshorne, Kim Ngo, and Jonelle Lewis will join Jay Blahnik, Apple’s vice president of Fitness Technologies, for an in-store Q&A followed by a 3-kilometer walk and 5-kilometer run in Hyde Park. The talented Apple Creative Pros will also host live illustration sessions that take inspiration from the local blooms.”

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity,” said Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People. “The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

Source : Apple

