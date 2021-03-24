New Apple Silicon iMacs discovered in macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5

We know that Apple is working on a new range of Macs which will use their Apple Silicon processors, some of these will be a new range of iMacs.

Apple recently discontinued their iMac Pro and some models of the iMac are out of stock ahead of the new models launch.

Yesterday Apple released macOS Big Sur 11.3 beta 5 to developers and now some references to the new Apple Silicon iMacs have been discovered in this new beta.

The new beta of macOS has references to iMac21,1 and iMac21,2 both of these are now models which have yet to be released.

The code numbers are not related to the display size of the devices, so they probably relate to new 21 inch and 27 inch models if Apple decides to keep the same display sizes.

Apple released their first range of Silicon based Macs last year with the Apple M1 processor, these new iMacs and also some new MacBooks are expected to either come with a more powerful version of the M1 or a new processor.

Apple are expected to hold a press event next month and we are expecting to see a range of new devices, including new iPad Pro’s, Apple AirTags and more, as soon as we get some details on when the event will take place we will let you know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals