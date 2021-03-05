Apple AirTags safety feature discovered in iOS 14.5

Apple released their third beta of iOS 14.5 earlier this week and now a new safety feature for the yet to be announced Apple AirTags has been discovered in this new beta.

The new Safety Feature is designed to stop people using AirTags and other trackers to track you and it will notify you on your device if someone has placed a tracker or AirTag near you.

This setting can be changed and you can decide to turn it off, although this would mean that you will not be notified if an AirTag is placed near you.

We have been hearing rumors about the new Apple AirTags for some time, the devices are expected to launch some time soon, possibly some time this month.

Something I hadn’t considered before: new beta includes a Item Safety setting in Find My. This is how Apple is trying to prevent ‘stalking’ with AirTags. If someone secretly hides a tag in your possessions, your phone will notice and warn you about it. pic.twitter.com/NVJyAZlthw — Benjamin Mayo (@bzamayo) March 4, 2021

Source Benjamin Mayo, MacRumors

