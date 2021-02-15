Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



Apple AirTags expected to launch next month

By

Apple AirTags

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event in March where they will unveil a number of new devices, one of these will be the rumored AirTags.

The news comes in a Tweet from Jon Prosser who has revealed that we will see these new tracking devices from Apple at their March press event.

The AirTags are rumored to work in a similar way to the tile tracking devices, we have already seen changes to iOS to accommodate these new devices.

We are also expected to see a number of other new gadgets at the event, this should include some new Mac with Apple Silicon processors and also a new iPad Pro with a mini LED display, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for their March event.

Source Jon Prosser

Filed Under: Apple, Gadgets News, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.