Apple AirTags expected to launch next month

Apple is rumored to be holding a press event in March where they will unveil a number of new devices, one of these will be the rumored AirTags.

The news comes in a Tweet from Jon Prosser who has revealed that we will see these new tracking devices from Apple at their March press event.

AirTags are still on for March. Haven’t heard of any further delays this time. 🤞 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) February 12, 2021

The AirTags are rumored to work in a similar way to the tile tracking devices, we have already seen changes to iOS to accommodate these new devices.

We are also expected to see a number of other new gadgets at the event, this should include some new Mac with Apple Silicon processors and also a new iPad Pro with a mini LED display, we are looking forward to finding out exactly what Apple has planned for their March event.

Source Jon Prosser

