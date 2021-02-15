new iPad Pro with Mini LED display to be thicker than current model

We have heard lost of rumors about the new Mini LED displays coming to Apple devices, one of the first devices to get the technology will be the 2021 iPad Pro.

According to a recent report by Mac Otakara, the new iPad Pro will be around 0.5mm thicker than the current model.

The design of this new iPad Pro will be almost identical to the current models, the 12.9 inch version is rumored to feature the new mini LED displays, it is not clear as yet on whether the other model will have the same display.

Apple are expected to launch its new iPads some time in the first quarter of 2021, so we suspect we will see these new devices in March. The company also has a range of other new products on the way which will include some new Macs.

Source Mac Otakara, MacRumors

