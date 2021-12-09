2021 12.9 inch iPad Pro to feature Mini LED display

We have been hearing rumors for some time that Apple would start to use Mini LED displays in their iPads and it looks like the 2021 12.9 inch iPad Pro will be the first device with the technology.

Mini LED display come with improved color and high contrast HDR and more, these displays would be a significant upgrade for the iPads as they currently use LCD displays.

The 2021 iPad Pro 12.9 inch model will apparently get a new Mini LED display this year, it is not clear as yet on whether the 11 inch model will get this new display as well. We are also expecting Apple to introduce a 5G iPad Pro this year.

Apple are also rumored to use Mini LED displays in other devices this year, this may include MacBooks and more.

The new 2021 iPad Pro range are expected to launch some time in the first quarter of 2021, we are expecting these new tablets to launch some time in Match, as soon as we get some more details about the devices, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

