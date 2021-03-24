New iPad Pro Apple A14X processor discovered in latest iOS 14.5 beta

Apple are expected to launch some new models of their iPad Pro soon, the new iPads will get a number of upgrades including a new processor.

Yesterday Apple released iOS 14.5 beta 5 and in this new beta some references to the new Apple A14x processor have been discovered.

The Apple A14 processor was released with the iPhone 12, the A14X is a more powerful version of that processor for the iPad Pro.

9 to 5 Mac have discovered this new Apple A14X processor in the latest beta, the processor is referenced as 13G.

We are expecting Apple to launch their new iPads next month, there are rumors that these new iPads may come with a Mini LED display. The design of the devices is expected to be similar to the current range, we are also expecting some updated cameras and more RAM.

As soon as we get some more details on when these new iPads will be launching, we will let you guys know.

Source 9 to 5 Mac

