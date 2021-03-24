What’s new in iOS 14.5 beta 5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 (Video)

Apple recently released their iOS 14.5 beta 5 and iPadOS 14.5 beta 5 updates to developers and public beta testers.

The updates bring a range of new features to the iPhone and iPad and now we get to find out more details on these in a new video from Zollotech.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This update comes with some major privacy changes for Apps, you will now be notified when an app is tracking you and also be given the option to stop it tracking you.

It will also come with a feature that lets you use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone when you are wearing a face mask and more.

As we can see from the video there are a number of new features coming to the iPhone and iPad with the release of iOS 14.5.

We are expecting Apple to release iOS 14.5 some time in early April, we will probably see another beta before the final version of the software is release.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals