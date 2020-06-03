Geeky Gadgets

New Apple Pencil to be available in black and white colors

New Apple Pencil

The current range of Apple Pencils are only available in one color at the moment, white and now it looks like Apple may be planning to also launch a black color option.

According to a recent tweet by Mr.white on Twitter, Apple is planning to launch the second color option with the next generation Apple Pencil.

The picture above is a mockup of what the device will look like, there are no details as yet on when it will launch.

We are expecting a number of new iPads from Apple, although some may have been delayed until next year because of COIVD-19. We heard earlier about a new iPad Air, there is also some new iPad Pro models on the way, although these are expected next year.

