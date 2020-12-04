New Apple MagSafe Duo Charger shown off on video

Apple recently launched their new MagSafe Duo Charger which is designed to charge the iPhone 12 range of handsets and also the Apple Watch at the same time.

The device retails for $129 which seems expensive for a charger and it does not come with a power brick so you will have to buy one of these as well.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The charging brick cost you an extra $19, so the total cost for this charger with a charginbg brick is going to be $148. Lets find out what the device is like in a new video from MacRumors.

As we can see from the video the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger is a useful device if you have an iPhone and an Apple Watch, whether it is worth the high price of $129 remains to be seen.

Source & Image Credit MacRumors

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals