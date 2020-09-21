New Apple iPad lands on Sky Mobile

Apple recently launched their eight generation iPad along with the new iPad Air and the device is now available with Sky Mobile in the UK.

Apple’s new iPad is available from £10 a month in Sky Mobile or from £16 a month with 2GB of data included on their range of Swap 24 and Swap 36 plans.

You can see some of the plans available below.

Device Data allowance Swap24 Swap36 What you get iPad (32GB) £0 upfront cost SIM-free (Lowest monthly price) £14 per month (£14 for tablet) £10 per month (£10 for tablet) Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs 2GB of data allowance £20 per month (£14 for tablet, plus £6 for 2GB data package) £16 per month (£10 for tablet, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges or upfront costs iPad (128GB) £12 upfront cost SIM-free (Lowest monthly price) £16 per month (£16 for tablet) £12 per month (£12 for tablet) Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges 2GB data allowance (Lowest monthly price) £22 per month (£16 for tablet, plus £6 for 2GB data package) £18 per month (£12 for tablet, plus £6 for 2GB data package) Unlimited streaming on all Sky Go apps Data rolls over for up to 3 years No delivery charges

You can find out more details about the new iPad on Sky Mobile over at their website at the link below.

Source Sky Mobile

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals