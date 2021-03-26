New Apple AirPods rumored for third quarter launch

We know that Apple is planning to launch some new AirPods this year, although as yet there are no details on when exactly this might happen. Previously we were told it would be some time in the first half of 2021.

According to a recent report we can expect the new AirPods to launch some time in quarter three, the news comes in a report from Digitimes.

According to the report, Apple has started production of these new AirPods ahead of their Q3 launch, that would mean they would land some time between July and September.

The third generation AirPods are rumored to get a number of updates, this will include a new design which is apparently similar to the current AirPods Pro. As soon as we get some more details on these new AirPods and also some photos of the device, we will let you guys know.

Source MacRumors

