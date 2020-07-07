New Apple AirPods 3 to use same SiP technology as AirPods Pro

We previously heard that the new Apple AirPods 3 would be launching in early 2021 and that they would have a similar design to the AirPods Pro.

Now we have some more details about these new AirPods, according to a recent report they will use the same SiP technology as the AirPods Pro.

The news comes in a report from respected Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has revealed that the new AirPods will use the same system-in-package (SiP) technology as the Pro model.

We are also expecting to see some other new AirPods from Apple as well, there are the AirPods Pro Lite that we have been hearing about for some time, they may launch this year.

AirPods has become an incredibly popular device for Apple they have seen impressive sales of them over the last few years and this is expected to continue in 2021.

Source MacRumors

