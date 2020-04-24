Apple AirPods 3 coming in first half of 2021

We are waiting for the new AirPods Pro Lite to launch, this should happen soon and now we have some details about the new AirPod 3.

According to a recent report from respected Apple analyts Ming-Chi Kuo, production of the third generation Apple AirPods will start in the first half of 2021.

The third-generation ‌AirPods‌ will go to mass production in the 1H21, and the most significant change of the internal design of this new model is the adoption of SiP to replace the rigid-flex PCB+SMT design of second-generation ‌AirPods‌. We believe that Apple will pull in this new model because of the declining demand for second-generation ‌AirPods‌. Luxshare ICT will be the main supplier for this new model.

The design of the AirPods 3 is expected to be the same as the current generation model, they will apparently get some new hardware inside, this will be launching some time in 2021.

We are waiting for Apple to launch their new AirPods Pro Lite headphones, this could either launch next month or some time in June, as soon as we get some more details we will let you guys know.

We are also expecting a number of other new devices from Apple this year, including some new iMacs and of course the new iPhone 12 range of handsets.

Source MacRumors

Image Credit

