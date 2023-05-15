New AC Cobra GT has 654 HP (Video)

AC Cars have unveiled its latest Cobra, the AC Cobra GT, and the car comes with a 5.0 litre V8 that produces 663 PS or 654 horsepower, the car will be limited to just 250 examples worldwide.

The car will be available in a choice of either right-hand drive or left-hand drive and it looks awesome from the photos and the video, you can see more details about the latest AC Cobra below.

Starting with a clean-sheet design, the AC Cobra GT Roadster is a cutting-edge modern sports car, produced using the latest technology and engineering processes, yet it remains faithful to the spirit of the AC Cobra of the 1960s.

The new roadster is the result of a multi-million Euro investment sustained over nearly four years. Intended to be both beautiful and usable as a sports car, it remains in a class of its own. Just 250 examples of the GT Roadster are expected to be built for worldwide markets every year, with the first year of production already allocated.

Designed to be fully road legal, available in left and right-hand drive, and incorporate modern safety features, every aspect, from the styling through to ergonomics, has been considered.

Significantly larger than the original AC Cobra, the new GT Roadster catches up on 50 years of design evolution. Thoroughly modern ergonomics means the car’s cabin accommodates drivers well over six-feet tall, while the car utilises modern drivetrain and control technologies to validate its grand tourer credentials.

You can find out more details about the new AC Cobra GT over at the AC Cars website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing, although we suspect that this will not be a cheap car.

