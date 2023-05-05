New Abarth 500e to cost £34,195

Abarth has revealed the UK pricing of their new Abarth 500e, there will be two models at launch, the Abarth 500e which will cost £34,195 on the road, and the Abarth 500e Turismo which will start at £38,195. This is slightly lower than the pricing we heard back in March.

The new Abarth 500e marks the brand’s entrance into a new era and offers performance and character thanks to new design elements and sporty details.

On the exterior, several design features make the new 500e unique and eye-catching. Starting from the new front bumper, which makes the car even more aggressive, taking inspiration from the past.

Its 17-inch alloy wheels with a new design also give the new Abarth a bolder look, together with the exclusive and sporty lines of the lateral skirt, cool white front DAM, rear diffuser inserts and new Matt Grey mirror caps.

The sporty character is signified by the new Abarth lettering in Dark Titanium Grey on the front and rear. In addition, a new electrified Scorpion signature logo resides on the side of the car.

You can find out more information about the new Abarth 500e and the 500e Turismo over at the company’s website at the link below, both models will also be available in convertible versions.

Source Abarth





