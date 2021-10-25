New 27 inch iMac, iPad Pro and iPhone SE coming in early 2022

Apple just announced its new MacBook Pro notebooks and it would appear that these could be the final new Apple products we see this year. We have been hearing about the 27 inch iMac and a range of other devices.

The 27 inch iMac will be launching in early 2022, some time in the first quarter and we can also expect to see an updated iPad Pro and also a new iPhone SE in the first quarter.

According to Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, we are not expecting to see any more of Apple’s new devices this year, more details below.

I wouldn’t expect a third event this year or any other major announcements. Apple held three events last year because Covid-19 caused delays and disrupted its schedule. If Apple had any more Macs to launch this year, it would have announced them this past week—even if they wouldn’t be shipping until later this year. There’s really nothing else left of substance in the road map that would be ready for 2021. Instead, look for a larger Apple Silicon iMac, new Mac mini, new iPhone SE and new iPad Pro after 2022 gets underway.

We are looking forward to finding out more details about the new larger 27 inch iMac when it launches and also the new iPad Pro and more devices.

Source Bloomberg, 9 to 5 Mac

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals