New 2022 Motorola Moto G Power unveiled

Motorola has launched its latest Android smartphone, the 2022 Motorola Moto G Power the handset features a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 and it comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

The device features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for Selfies, on the back, there is 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, and 2-megapixel depth camera, it also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery with 10W charging.

Moto g power also lets you capture more creative content with an advanced 50 MP camera system. The 50 MP main sensor with Quad Pixel technology delivers 4x the low-light sensitivity for incredibly sharp and bright images even when the light isn’t quite right. The dedicated Macro Vision camera brings you 2.5x closer to your subject, so you see the tiny details you’d otherwise miss using a standard lens. Whether it’s a nature shot or a miniature detail, get super close to your subject and capture it all. And a depth sensor works with the main camera to blur the background automatically, making it easy to turn everyday photos into professional-looking portraits. Plus, take your videos to the next level with new Dual Capture mode, which lets you shoot with both front and rear cameras at the same time so you never miss any of the action or your reaction.

The new Moto G Power will go on sale in the USA in early 2022 and it will retail for $199 for the 3GB model and $249 for the 4GB model.

Source Motorola

