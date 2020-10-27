New 16 inch MacBook Pro could be the first Apple Silicon Mac

The first Apple Silicon Mac is expected to be made official in November and rumors have suggested that Apple’s first Mac with their own processor will be a MacBook. There is a good chance it could be a new 16 inch MacBook Pro.

Apple recently released a software update for Boot Camp and references to a yet to be released 2020 16 inch MacBook Pro. The reference was discovered in the release notes for Boot Camp, which you can see below.

The Boot Camp 6.1.13 update improves the compatibility of your Mac when running Windows through Boot Camp.

This update:

– Improves audio recording quality when using the built-in microphone

– Fixes a stability issue that could occur during heavy CPU load on 16-inch MacBook Pro (2019 and 2020) and 13-inch MacBook Pro (2020)

Of course this could possibly be a mistake, although considering that we know a new Apple Silicon Mac is coming shortly, it could be this device.

As soon as we get some more information on exactly what Apple has planned for their first Mac with their own processor, we will let you guys know.

Source Atharva Kale, MacRumors

