New 13 inch MacBook Pro gets unboxed again (Video)

Apple launched their new 2020 13 inch MacBook Pro earlier this month, we have already seen some videos of the device and now we get to have another look at it in a new video.

In the video below we get to see the new MacBook Pro get unboxed and we also get to find out some more details about the device and its features.

The design of the device has not changed much, apart from the new Magic Keyboard which now uses a scissor design rather than the previous butterfly design.

It comes with the latest Intel Core processors and up to 32GB of RAM, you can also choose up to 4TB of SSD storage. Pricing starts at $1,299 although the top model costs around $3,500.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

