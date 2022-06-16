Neverwinter Dragonslayer update enters the Sword Coast

Neverwinter players will be pleased to know that the new Dragonslayer module is now available to download and experience in the free-to-play action MMORPG. “I’ve spent my life studying the enigma of dragonkind. What drives them, where to find them, the power they command.”

If you have not yet played Neverwinter it offers a Dungeons & Dragons style MMORPG experience, featuring fast-paced combat. Check out the trailers below to learn more about what you can expect from the new content.

Neverwinter Dragonslayer

Neverwinter Dragonslayer introduces the new Dragon Hunts queue system with both solo and group content. For those looking for bigger challenges, this system will also allow adventurers to increase the difficulty, and the rewards, of the hunts through the use of Modifiers.

“Can a lich ever truly be defeated? While adventurers were able to stop Valindra Shadowmantle from completing the full Scaleblight Mythal in the Dragonbone Vale campaign, her attempt has left a mark on the Forgotten Realms. The failed rite has released a pulse of malevolent energy throughout the Sword Coast and awakened dragonsight in countless dragons. The tormented dragons have now begun assaulting the inhabitants of Faerûn and it’s up to you, brave heroes, to face the fallout of these events in Neverwinter: Dragonslayer!”

“This module introduces a new queue system: Dragon Hunts. Adventurers have confronted numerous dragons throughout Neverwinter, but this new threat will require the expertise of the notorious dragon hunter Smerdiuk Dragonbane. Enlisted by Lord Neverember, Smerdiuk and his crew have set up a new base of operations in Protector’s Enclave to provide aid to those seeking to face off against the might of the dragons.”

Source : Steam

