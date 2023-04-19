Netflix to ship its final DVD rentals in September

Netflix started out as a DVD rental service 25 years ago, you would a monthly fee and then receive DVDs in the mail which you would return when you want, the company has now announced that it will ship its last DVDs out to customers in September of this year.

Their online DVD rental business became very popular and it then turned into the largest streaming service in the world with more than 200 million subscribers around the world.

After an incredible 25 year run, we’ve decided to wind down DVD.com later this year. Our goal has always been to provide the best service for our members but as the business continues to shrink that’s going to become increasingly difficult. So we want to go out on a high, and will be shipping our final discs on September 29, 2023.

Those iconic red envelopes changed the way people watched shows and movies at home — and they paved the way for the shift to streaming. From the beginning, our members loved the choice and control that direct-to-consumer entertainment offered: the wide variety of the titles and the ability to binge watch entire series. DVDs also led to our first foray into original programming — with Red Envelope Entertainment titles including Sherrybaby and Zach Galifianakis Live at the Purple Onion.

You can find out more details about Netflix and its DVD business over at the company’s website at the link below, it will be interesting to see what Netflix evolves into over the next 25 years.

Source Netflix





