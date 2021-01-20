Netflix now has 200 million subscribers

Netflix has announced its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020 and also the full year of 2020, the company has revealed that they now have 200 million subscriber..

The streaming giant managed to add a total of 37 million paid subscribers in 2020 and 8.5 million net paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2020.

2020 was an incredibly difficult year with extraordinary loss for so many families, new restrictions that none of us have ever had to live with before and great uncertainty. We’re enormously grateful that in these uniquely challenging times we’ve been able to provide our members around the world with a source of escape, connection and joy while continuing to build our business. With 8.5m paid net additions in Q4, we crossed the 200m paid memberships mark. For the full year, we added a record 37mpaid memberships, achieved $25 billion in annual revenue (+24% year over year) and grew operating profit 76% to $4.6 billion.

You can see Netflix’s full financial results for 2020 and also Q4 of 2020 over at their website at the link below.

Source Netflix

