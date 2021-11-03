Netflix Games launched on Android, iOS is coming soon

We previously heard that Netflix would be getting into gaming and now they have launched Netflix Games on Android. Netflix has also said that this will be coming to Apple’s iOS platform soon as well.

The good news is that if you are an existing Netflix member then you get access to all of the games and they come with no adverts and no in-app purchases.

We love games, whether it’s physical games (Floor Is Lava), mind games (The Circle) or Squid Game😉. And we love entertaining our members. That’s why we’re excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world. Starting today, members everywhere can play five mobile games: Stranger Things: 1984 (BonusXP), Stranger Things 3: The Game (BonusXP), Shooting Hoops (Frosty Pop), Card Blast (Amuzo & Rogue Games), and Teeter Up (Frosty Pop). Whether you’re craving a casual game you can start from scratch or an immersive experience that lets you dig deeper into your favorite stories, we want to begin to build a library of games that offers something for everyone. We’re in the early days of creating a great gaming experience, and we’re excited to take you on this journey with us.

The new Netflix Games are now available in Android and they will be coming to Apple’s iOS platform soon, you can find out more details about these new games at the link below.

Source Netflix

