Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered launches November 6th

The remastered remake of the Need For Speed Hot Pursuit game will be launching on PC and consoles month, available via Steam and Origin for the PC and available for the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and Xbox One. the Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered racing game is now available to preorder.

“Ten years ago, Criterion Games released their critically acclaimed franchise debut Need for Speed Hot Pursuit. It introduced NFS and racing fans to the winding, open roads of Seacrest County, Criterion’s renowned feel for breakneck speed and gameplay, and the innovative Autolog system, empowering true social competition between friends. Ever since, we’ve heard so many stories about the triumphant moments and heated rivalries Autolog fostered. Some of which run very, very deep. Like the one between Michael and Joseph. “

“Now, it’s your turn to feel the thrill of the chase and the rush of escape in NFS Hot Pursuit Remastered, arriving to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on November 6, and to Nintendo Switch on November 13! Unleash a savage sense of speed both as an outlaw and a cop in this timeless racing experience updated for today’s platforms. With cross-platform multiplayer and Autolog, enhanced visuals, all main DLC delivered at launch, and much more, this is the ultimate version of Criterion Games’ critically acclaimed Need for Speed debut.”

Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered will be available on PC from November 6th 2020.

Source : EA : Steam

