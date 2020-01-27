Nebia by MOEN shower head passes $1.2 million via Kickstarter

With still 32 days remaining on their campaign the innovative shower head Nebia by MOEN has raised over $1.2 million thanks to over 5,000 backers. The unique showered delivers a fine mist of water droplets smaller than 1 mm creating a refreshing shower that is also environmentally friendly and uses far less water than more traditional shower heads.

Shower head manufacture and design company Nebia has returned to Kickstarter this month to launch their new most advanced shower head to date thanks to a partnership with Moen. The Nebia by Moen shower head offers twice the coverage of previous generations while saving half the water of standard showers. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the unique nozzle system which creates a fine droplet shower.

“When we started Nebia five years ago, this is the product we envisioned. A powerful and enveloping shower experience that sets a new standard for water savings. We believe a great shower should come with no compromise. For the past year, we have been working side-by-side with the Moen team to make our most advanced shower yet. We decided to come to you first, the Kickstarter community, where everything started for us as a company. Nebia by Moen starts at $160 on Kickstarter only.”

“Since starting Nebia, our mission has been to bring the world’s best and most sustainable shower to as many people as possible. Over the past five years, you’ve helped make our vision a reality with Nebia 1.0 and Nebia 2.0. Now, we’re bringing Nebia’s patented atomization technology to more homes than ever. To achieve this, we’ve partnered with Moen, a leader in the shower industry for over 70 years.”

Source: Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals