NBC’s Peacock streaming service is launching in April and July

NBC has revealed that its new Peacock streaming service is launching in April for Comcast’s Xfinity X1 and Flex Customers on the 15th of April. The service will launch nationally in the US on the 15th of July 2020.

There will be a free version of this new streaming service that will be supported by adverts and there will also be a paid offering which will cost $4.99 a month.

“This is a very exciting time for our company, as we chart the future of entertainment,” said Steve Burke, Chairman of NBCUniversal. “We have one of the most enviable collections of media brands and the strongest ad sales track record in the business. Capitalizing on these key strengths, we are taking a unique approach to streaming that brings value to customers, advertisers and shareholders.”

“Peacock will provide consumers with a destination that goes beyond movies and television, aggregating a variety of content that fans want on one service,” said Matt Strauss, Chairman of Peacock and NBCUniversal Digital Enterprises. “By delivering timely and topical content like breaking news, live sports, and watercooler moments from late night, Peacock is uniquely bringing a pulse to the world of streaming that does not exist in today’s marketplace.”

