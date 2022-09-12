Nardone Porsche 928 restomod shown off in video

Restomod’s are becoming more and more popular, we got to see the new Nardone Porsche 928 restomod back in June and now we have some more details on the car.

The video below from 9Werks TV gives us a look at the new Nardone Porsche 928 restomod and we get to find out more details about the car.

So what goes into Nardone’s 928? The bodywork is redefined and reshaped in composite materials, making for a much wider and more aggressive stance. The looks are obviously updated, with 2020s-spec lighting including a light bar – though the flip-ups at the front remain – along with bigger 18-inch wheels. The overall look is exactly as you’d expect – 928, but modernised, with more attitude.

It’s not just superficial either. The V8 engine gets a comprehensive suite of upgrades including a modern ECU, for a 400PS (294kW) output. That power is put to the rear wheels via a converted six-speed transmission and a limited-slip differential. The front and rear axles have been redesigned and the car has a new active electronic suspension system. The brakes and power steering have been beefed up too.

You can find out more details about the new Nardone Porsche 928 restomod over at Nardone Automotive at the link below.

Source & Image Credit: 9Werks TV, Goodwood

