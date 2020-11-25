Naran Automotive Hyper Coupe has 1048 horsepower

Naran Automotive has unveiled a new hypercar which they call the Hyper Coupe and it comes with a massive 1048 horsepower.

The Naran Automotive Hyper Coupe is powered by a twin turbo V8 engine that produces 1048 horse power and 1036 Nm of torque.

Racing technology in every corner. It takes a lot to tame 1048 HP. The Naran Hyper Coupe uses 390mm performance carbon ceramic disks originally developed for 24 hour endurance racing. A bespoke carryover GT3 cooling system provides the thermal resilience needed to cope with hard track use. This method of cooling provides our brakes with significantly reduced wear leading to improved life expectancy giving you the confidence to push to the absolute limit out on track.

There will be just 49 of these new hyper cars made, there are no details on how much it will cost, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Naran Automotive, Auto Car

