NanoPi NEO3 mini PC launching soon for around $25

A new mini PC will soon be available priced at around $25 it is thought and taking the form of the tiny NanoPi NEO3, measuring just 49 x 49 mm in size. The NanoPi NEO3 mini PC is powered by a 1.5 GHz Rockchip RK3328 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor, supported by 2 GB of RAM.

The tiny mini PC is also equipped with a microSD card for storage, USB 3.0 Type-A port and Gigabit Ethernet connection. Although no information on supported operating system is has been announced as yet it is speculated that the board will support the same OS variants as the previously launched NanoPi R2S : FriendlyWrt (OpenWrt), FriendlyCore (Ubuntu 18.04 Core), as well as Armbian-built Ubuntu 20.04 Focal and Debian 10 Buster with Linux 5.4.xx.

Features of the NanoPi NEO3 mini PC :

– CPU: Rockchip RK3328

– RAM: 1GB or 2GB DDR4

– Storage: microSD card slot

– Connectivity: Gigabit Ethernet

– USB: 1 x USB 3.0 Type-A, 1 x USB Type-C (for power)

– Expansion: 26-pin header with I2C, UART, SPI, I2S, GPIO

– Debugging: 3-pin header for serial console

– Other: 2-pin header for 5V fan, user key, power & system LED lights

– Power Supply: 5V/1A (USB-C or GPIO pin)

– Dimensions: 48mm x 48mm (1.9″ x 1.9″)

– Weight: 22 grams (0.8 ounces)

As soon more information is made available we will keep you up to speed as always but for now jump over to the websites below for more information on specifications and features.

Source : CNX-Software : Liliputing

