Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery film premiers Dec 23rd on Netflix

Netflix has released a new teaser trailer for its upcoming new murder mystery movie, Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery. Directed by Rian Johnson the second film in the Knives Out franchise, is a new standalone mystery film and builds on the success of the first film, launch back in 2019.

Once again Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc to interrogate a new cast of suspects who include. Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson, and Dave Bautista all of which are questioned by the master detective. Watch the latest trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the suspects and storyline of the upcoming new Netflix original movie Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery.

Glass Onion A Knives Out Mystery film

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10 and will be available to watch in theatres for a limited time from November 23, 2022, before being streamed on the Netflix service from December 23 2022 onwards.

Source : Netflix



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals