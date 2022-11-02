Exquis musical composing keyboard app and instrument

Musicians, songwriters or those looking to learn more about composing and music, might be interested in a new composing keyboard created by the team at Dualo by Intuitive Instruments. A French company consisting of technology and music enthusiasts who have been creating products over the last 15 years for playing and composing music. “After the successes of the dualo du-touch in 2012 and the dualo du-touch S in 2016, our signature keyboard is back with Exquis“.

“Explore, have fun, surprise yourself, find inspiration. Above all, composing music is about emotion. Exquis provides an intuitive way to lead you to the right path, still allowing you to play out of it. No need to think: just choose a scale and follow its illuminated path. Thanks to our patented layout, making chords is easy; Exquis puts notes that sound well together right next to one another. You’ll be amazed how harmony falls under your fingers.”

With the assumption that the Exquis crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2023. To learn more about the Exquis music composing keyboard project play the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the inventive project from roughly $178 or £155 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 22 % off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Beginner, amateur or professional musicians, we all want to shorten the time between an idea and its execution. Exquis gives you the fastest access to the rules of harmony, so you can improvise with or without any theoretical background. Then, thanks to Exquis’s unique and spontaneous creative workflow, just pick a sound, play, record your own loops and create a full song in minutes!”

“There is no need to play lots of notes when you can bring them to life. Exquis’s expressive keys are designed to be mastered in minutes while offering a huge potential for expert gestures. Inspired by the finesse of acoustic instruments, Exquis keys are both firm enough to play percussion and short notes with precision, and soft enough to modulate long notes with sensibility.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the music composing keyboard, jump over to the official Exquis crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals