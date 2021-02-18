Music Manager Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer, save 69%

We have an amazing deal for our readers in the Geeky Gadgets deals store today, the Music Manager Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer.
The Music Manager Bluetooth Speaker & Subwoofer is available in our deals store for $29.99, that’s a saving of 69% off off the regular price of $99.
“This Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-In Subwoofer Plays Boundless Music Everywhere You Go”
Specs
- Color: blue
- Materials: plastic, fabric
- Product dimensions: 10″L x 4″W
- Bluetooth enabled
- Built-in subwoofer for great sound
- Built-in MP3 player
- Built-in mic for answering calls
- Portable
You can find out more information about this great deal on the over at our deals store at the link below.
