The design team from Novium based in Calgary, Canada has returned to Kickstarter once again to launch their unique Novium Edge and Shuttleport multitools. Created to provide an ergonomic tool that can be used to measure, Mark and slice where “utility meets productivity” say its creators the gravity defying design continues the companies product range and builds on such designs as the Hoverpen from 2022.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the revolutionary project from roughly $39 or £33 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The Edge multi-tool defies gravity using the same magnetic craftsmanship beloved by over 100,000 of Hoverpen owners across the world. Using the experience of our past 3 campaigns, we have drastically improved the quality and accuracy of our CNC and manufacturing techniques. The sleek anodized aluminum allows the Edge to easily shear through paper, leaving crisp lines and clean edges.”

“From blade to ruler in a flip. Novium Edge is available in both imperial (in.) and metric (cm) units with 4 inch and 10 cm denominations respectively. Emanate professionalism in your work – no more compromises when Novium Edge is close at hand. “Good enough” is a phrase of days gone. Special CNC techniques create neat, clean, and delicate shaping. It takes many procedures by machines and professional craftsmen to create such a unique shape.”

Multitool

Assuming that the Novium Edge and Shuttleport funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around August 2023. To learn more about the Novium Edge and Shuttleport multitools project watch the promotional video below.

“Your cargo is precious. The Edge’s perfectly-sized box cutter will let you cut through tape and cardboard worry-free. A reinforced stainless steel blade means Novium Edge will remain sharp across thousands of deliveries and its flat, directional blade makes for safe handling. Get stuff done, comfortably. The gentle touch of Edge’s matte finish will give you the calm and focus needed to launch your next Big Thing. “

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the multitools, jump over to the official Novium Edge and Shuttleport crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter





