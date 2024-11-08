Mudita Kompakt Kickstarter Campaign Funded in Less Than 4 Hours

What You Need to Know

Mudita Kompakt has taken the crowdfunding world by storm, achieving its funding goal of €150,000 in under four hours on Kickstarter.

This remarkable success signals that Mudita’s distraction-free phone is not just any simple device. With such an amazing start, Mudita Kompakt is part of a movement that people around the world are ready to support.

With the first units expected to be shipped in April 2025, the campaign has already exceeded its initial funding target, giving early backers a chance to secure their devices at a discounted price.

Early Enthusiasm and Features Revealed

Mudita had been building anticipation for months, teasing out features and details of their new E Ink-equipped phone bit by bit. When the Kickstarter campaign was announced, it wasn’t just the specs that captured attention. The attractive price was also a central focus. Early backers had the opportunity to grab Mudita Kompakt for €299, significantly lower than the retail price of €439. That initial batch of 500 units started to disappear almost immediately, leaving many scrambling to get in on the limited-time deal.

Mudita Kompakt is packed with modern features while staying true to Mudita’s minimalist philosophy. It supports dual SIM (eSIM and traditional SIM), offers wireless charging, has VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling, and even includes hardware ready for NFC applications.

The phone will run on MuditaOS K, a system based on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), but with a twist: no Google services. Instead, Mudita Kompakt retains the ability to sideload apps via APKs, technically offering users more control over their devices. Could this mean that Mudita’s approach is about providing users with freedom and flexibility, not imposing limitations?

Meeting the Needs of Mindful Users

One feature that ultimately convinced many hesitant backers was the ability to block incoming calls from unwanted numbers. Spam calls, which are a significant nuisance in many countries, are an issue Mudita is determined to tackle. For a phone that champions mindfulness and simplicity, ensuring that users remain free from these annoying interruptions was crucial.

Mudita Kompakt also stands out for its Offline Maps functionality, which allows users to download and navigate selected areas without needing to connect online. The GPS receiver ensures that user location data remains entirely private, which is a critical feature for those concerned about digital privacy.

The phone comes in three colors, black, white, and gray, and features an E Ink display that is easy on the eyes, which, coupled with its 3300 mAh battery, provides an estimated battery life of up to six days. While using additional apps may reduce this battery life, the device is designed to maintain a balance between usability and long-lasting performance.

An Overwhelming Response and Continued Momentum

Mudita’s campaign hit its funding target in less than four hours, an accomplishment that reflects just how much demand there is for

distraction-free tech.

With its focus on privacy, simplicity, and mindful use, Mudita Kompakt is clearly tapping into a growing desire for more deliberate and intentional technology use.

While the original funding goal has already been reached, the campaign is still ongoing. Mudita has even increased the number of early bird units to 800, many of which are still available at the time of writing.

After that, the price moves up incrementally, but the final retail price will be €439. The enthusiasm in the comments section of Kickstarter has been palpable, with backers expressing excitement, but also offering reminders for Mudita to avoid past mistakes with their earlier product, Mudita Pure.

If you’re interested in joining the movement and securing your own Mudita Kompakt, now is the time to do it.

The early bird discount won’t last forever, and the April 2025 release will be here before we know it.

For more details, visit Mudita Kompakt Kickstarter page, and stay tuned for updates!



