New MSI PRO DP21 14MQ compact Business Desktop

MSI has announced the launch of its latest business desktop, the PRO DP21 14MQ series. This new model is designed to excel in confined workspaces without sacrificing performance, thanks to its compact 2.3-liter chassis. The PRO DP21 14MQ supports Intel vPro technology and DDR5 memory, delivering robust security, efficient remote management, reliable materials, and high-speed data processing.

Performance and Security

The PRO DP21 14MQ stands out with its support for Intel vPro technology, which includes essential features such as hardware-based security and remote manageability. This makes it an ideal solution for businesses that prioritize IT security and productivity. The inclusion of DDR5 memory ensures high-speed data processing, further enhancing the system’s performance.

Advanced Connectivity

The PRO DP21 14MQ is equipped with a rear USB 10 Gbps Type C port and a new front USB 5 Gbps Type C port, along with a total of six USB Type A ports. These features lead to faster data transfer speeds, making it easier for users to connect multiple devices and peripherals.

Versatile and Easy to Upgrade

Designed with versatility in mind, the PRO DP21 14MQ is VESA mountable, allowing users to effortlessly attach it to a monitor or wall. It also supports MSI Power Link, allowing the desktop to be powered on by an MSI-selected monitor. This ensures a seamless user experience, efficient power management, and enhanced connectivity, especially when mounted behind a monitor.

The PRO DP21 14MQ features an impressively easy-to-upgrade design. Users can effortlessly enhance the system’s capabilities by accessing the internal components through the removable side covers. It supports up to an M.2 SSD, two 2.5″ HDD/SSD drives, and two DDR5 SO-DIMMs of memory. This flexibility ensures that the PRO DP21 14MQ can seamlessly adapt to evolving business needs and stay current with the latest hardware advancements.

The device comes pre-installed with MSI’s AI Engine and Power Meter software, which offer advanced tools for optimizing system performance and energy consumption. Additionally, the PRO DP21 14MQG variant has attained EPEAT registration in multiple countries, highlighting MSI’s dedication to environmental sustainability.

Pricing and Availability

The MSI PRO DP21 14MQ series is available for purchase through MSI’s official website and authorized retailers. Pricing varies based on the configuration and region. For the most accurate pricing and availability information, potential buyers are encouraged to visit MSI’s official website or contact authorized retailers.

For those interested in exploring more about MSI’s offerings, the company also provides a range of other business solutions, including laptops, monitors, and peripherals. These products are designed to complement the PRO DP21 14MQ, providing a comprehensive ecosystem for business users. Additionally, MSI’s commitment to innovation and sustainability ensures that its products are not only high-performing but also environmentally responsible.

In summary, the MSI PRO DP21 14MQ is a compact business desktop that combines powerful performance, advanced security features, and easy upgradability, making it an excellent choice for businesses operating in confined workspaces.



