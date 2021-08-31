MSI MAG Infinite S3 gaming PC powered by Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs

MSI has created a new gaming PC in the form of the MSI MAG Infinite S3 powered by Intel 11th Gen Rocket Lake CPUs which can be supported by up to 64 GB of memory thanks to the inclusion of 2 DDR4 slots. Storage configurations consist of one M.2 2280 SSD together with two 2.5″ hard drives and an additional single 3.5″ HDD or SSD.

“Designed with stylish buttons and sharp lines, the MAG Infinite S3 adds attractive visual expressions to its high performance. At its front panel, it has huge ventilation for massive air intake. The RGB lighting also creates a brilliant look. It features a tempered glass side panel that lets users showcase the interior of their gaming setup.

As for connectivity, the MAG Infinite S3 gaming PC is equipped with the latest 802.11ax standard, which brings you up to 6x faster speed, and the latency is 75% lower compared to Wi-Fi 5. Wi-Fi 6E uses frequencies in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands and extends to the 6 GHz band. Higher performance and more efficient operation can empower users to achieve the ultimate gaming domination.”

“The MAG Infinite S3 gaming PC shines with mystic light, which offers customizable RGB. You can change the color and the lighting effects through MSI Mystic Light. With MSI Mystic Light, you can add style to your whole gaming setup to enjoy a truly immersive experience.”

