XMG ULTRA 17 laptop features Rocket Lake CPU, RTX 3080 and more

The XMG ULTRA 17 is a socket 1200 motherboard with a Z590 Express chipset, and Rocket Lake processors from the 11th Core generation, such as the flagship Core i9-11900K or i7-11700K models each offering you 8 cores, 16 threads and increased per-core performance compared to their Comet Lake predecessors.

The XMG ULTRA 17 laptop can be configured starting from €2,799, with an Intel Core i7-11700K, an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 (MXM card), 16 GB Corsair Vengeance DDR4-3200 RAM, a 500 GB Samsung 980 Pro and a 300 Hz IPS display with Full HD resolution. If you would like to push your budget a little further than upgrades are available offering an RTX 3070 (+ € 365), RTX 3080 (+ € 974), or Core i9-10900K (+ € 198) or an Ultra HD display (+ € 292) together with upgrade options for memory and storage which will also push your price a little higher.

The XMG ULTRA 17 laptop features a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports with additional DisplayPort functionality are included, in addition to the three separate dedicated graphics interfaces. Thanks to an HDCP-compatible HDMI 2.1 port and two G-SYNC-compatible Mini DisplayPort 1.4, the desktop replacement machine can be easily expanded with a multi-monitor setup, both interfaces already offering Dynamic-HDR support. Other features include USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, three USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, a fast full-size SD card reader connected via UHS-III and separate audio jacks for headphones

“The laptop’s memory configuration options are impressive; up to 128 GB DDR4-3200 can be installed in four SO-DIMM sockets and with four M.2 slots available, the laptop outclasses even most high-end ATX motherboards. The primary SSD slot for the system drive already uses PCI Express 4.0, while the remaining three communicate via PCI Express 3.0 and support RAID levels 0, 1 and 5.”

Source : VideoCardz

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals