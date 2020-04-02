Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



MSI unveils new Intel gaming laptop equipped with Core H-series processors

By

Core H-series processors

Today MSI has unveiled their new range of gaming laptops joining both Lenovo and Acer who have also unveiled their latest gaming laptops equipped with Intel’s 10th generation Core H-series processors. The new MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop pictured above and below supports up to a 10th-gen Intel Core i9-10980HK octa-core processor, offering the ability to install up to a NVIDIA RTX 2080 Super Max-Q graphics all combined with a 15.6 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel 300 Hz display offering a 3ms response time.

MSI

“GS66 Stealth is a sleek laptop that features up to the latest 10th Gen. Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPERTM graphics. Featuring a 99.9Whr battery paired with 300Hz high refresh rate display, experience smoother gameplay wherever you go. Unleashing its full potential, Cooler Boost Trinity+ with 0.1 mm thin blades maximizes airflow to ensure stability under intense application.”

Other laptops being updated by MSI with the latest Intel 10th generation Core H-series processors include :

MSI GE66 Raider – up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 for $1799 and up
MSI Creator 17 – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9/4K Mini LED display for $1799 and up
MSI Creator 15M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
MSI Creator 17M – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
MSI GF63/GF65 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7
MSI GF75 Thin – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 120 Hz display
MSI GF75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display
MSI GP75 Leopard – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i7 and 144 Hz display
MSI GE75 Raider – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 240 Hz display
MSI GS75 Stealth – Up to 10th-gen Intel Core i9 and 300 Hz display

Source : MSI

Filed Under: Laptops, Top News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals