MSI CARBON motherboard and EK-Quantum monoblock combo unveiled by MSI & EK

Hardware manufacturer MSI and water cooling specialist EK have joined forces to create a new MSI CARBON motherboard and EK-Quantum monoblock bundle. The new MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X Combo will be available to preorder in a few weeks time from February 22nd 2021 onwards. The combination of equipment is based on the latest Z590 chipset and still supporting Intel 10th CPUs, this motherboard offers unparalleled cooling for the VRM section and the upcoming Intel 11th Gen Core series CPUs thanks to the purpose-designed monoblock. The EK-Quantum MPG Z590 Carbon EK X motherboard bundle will be priced at $500 and will be available through the EK Webshop and MSI’s worldwide retailer network.

“What sets this motherboard apart is its unique design combined with a monoblock that aesthetically blends in with it. The carbon fiber pattern is there to remind all hardcore gamers that pushing the limits is what gaming is all about. A powerful 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System provides stable power to the CPU with sixteen of the 75 A power stages supplying the CPU core and the other two the integrated GPU and System Agent. The massive power delivery system allows for high overclocks and, by proxy, a great boost in performance, for which the only downside is increased heat generation. This is where the EK monoblock kicks in – to cool down not just the CPU but the power delivery system as well.”

Specifications of the MSI MPG Z590 Carbon EK X Combo :

– Supports 11th & 10th Gen Intel Core / Pentium Celeron processors for LGA 1200 socket.

– Native PCI-e gen 4.0 offers twice the bandwidth of PCI-e gen 3.0 and makes sure your GPU and storage run at maximum speed without bottlenecks.

– Enhanced Power Design: 16+1+1 Duet Rail Power System, dual 8-pin CPU power connectors, Core Boost, DDR4 Boost.

– MYSTIC LIGHT: 16.8 million colors / 29 effects controlled in one click. MYSTIC LIGHT EXTENSION supports both RGB and RAINBOW LED strip.

– M.2 Shield Frozr: Both M.2 slots with Shield Frozr are built for high-performance systems and a non-stop gaming experience.

– Lightning USB 20G: Built-in USB 3.2 Gen 2×2 port offers 20 Gb/s transmission speed, which is 4 times faster than USB 3.2 Gen 1.

– AUDIO BOOST 5: 8-channel (7.1) HD isolated audio with a high-quality audio processor for the most immersive audio experience.

– 2.5G LAN with LAN Manager and Intel Wi-Fi 6E AX210 Solution: Upgraded network solution for professional and multimedia use delivers a secure, stable, and fast network connection.

– Pre-installed I/O Shielding: Better EMI protection and more convenience for installation.

“The 2nd generation EK Quantum MSI® MPG CARBON Z590 EK X is still the best deal you can get on the market if you are looking for a high-performance water-cooled gaming motherboard. Liquid cooling your latest generation of Intel Core processor and motherboard power delivery section will provide you with countless hours of uninterrupted peak performance – just what you need for the latest demanding games.”

