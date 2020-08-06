MSI next generation Creator Series monitors and PCs introduced

MSI has today introduced its new range of next-generation Creator Series monitors and PCs. The Creator P100X and Creator P100A, Creator PS321QR and Creator PS321URV, have been built for creators and multi-taskers, to “unleash creators originality and unlimited creative vision”, says MSI.

The MSI Creator PS321 Series display is the world’s first monitor with rapid IPS technology, supporting QHD with 165 Hz or 4K with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Its 32″ 4K and offering a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Ecosystem Solution Designed for Creators & Multi-taskers

The MSI Creator P100 series with the brand new Content Creation Monitor, Creator PS321 series, bring the world’s first Eco-System Solution: Creator Center & Creator OSD. Creator Center and Creator OSD can synchronize DT and Monitor for users. Tailored for your creative needs, the Creator Center optimizes the overall performance with an easily adjustable system mode even under heavy load. Creator OSD is a software developed to allow easy access to your screen profile, color modes, and even screen assistance at any time. The MSI Creator P100 with PS321 series will help you find the most proper and accurate color gamut for every creation.

What’s Perfection? Creator PS321 Series with a Perfect Asymmetry Design

Creator PS321 series was inspired by Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man and Joan Miró’s The Harlequin’s Carnival which is representative of the perfect symmetry and asymmetry. It is also inspired by the combination of Western oil & Eastern ink painting: an ambient lighting design with an asymmetrical circle and a curved line on the back perfectly blends with its symmetrical square on the front which brings a perfect asymmetry design for users.

