Mr Crunch Limited Edition Leatherman multitool $199

Today premium multitool maker Leatherman launched the first Garage product in the form of Mr Crunch. Ther Garage marketplace has been created to enable the brand’s engineers and designers to launch unique products with small production runs.

Mr Crunch is the first multitool to be made available in the Garage and has been inspired by one of Tim Leatherman’s original models designed nearly 40 years ago. All Garage products will be manufactured and released in small batches, estimating around 500 units.

Leatherman Mr Crunch Limited Edition multitool

The limited edition Leatherman features some updated design elements and new features thanks to modern technology and of course “Leatherman’s engineering expertise”. The limited edition multitool features 21 tools including : Shortnose Pliers, Parallel-Action Needlenose Pliers, Chisel and Package Opener, Flat Eyeglass Screwdrivers, Phillips Eyeglass Screwdrivers, 420 HC Fine Edge Knife Blade, Spring Action Scissors, Wood/Metal File, Large Flathead Screwdrivers, Medium Flathead Screwdrivers, Small Flathead Screwdrivers, Extra Small Flathead Screwdrivers, Awl, Phillips Screwdriver, Can Opener, Cap Lifter, Wire Stripper, Electrical Crimper, Ruler (1.41 in | 25 mm), Premier Replaceable Hard Wire Cutters and Removable Pocket Clip.

“In 1975, Tim Leatherman was looking for a tool that didn’t exist. So, he decided to build one. Tim headed to the garage with a few sketches and an idea to create what was in his mind. Fast forward eight years and the Leatherman PST multi-tool was born. But during those years, Tim built, tested, broke, and engineered a host of prototypes and parts that ultimately didn’t make it to production. Even the name of his patented prototype—Mr. Crunch—was changed in favor of the now-famous “Leatherman.” One of the main tools was a double-pliers feature—too costly and complex for manufacturing back then.”

“For this inaugural Leatherman Garage release, we’re combining our iconic forgotten feature with our most advanced multi-tool to date, the FREE P4. The P4 is designed with the FREE magnetic technology that allows quick, fluid access to all 21 tools. And the double-pliers snap into place when deployed and stow away when they’re not needed. We hope this product inspires new ways to fix, tinker, and solve your way out of problems, just as Tim did in his garage over 40 years ago.”

Source : LM

