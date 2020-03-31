Mountune Stage 2+ upgrade kit pushes VW GTI to 380 horsepower

Mountune52 has a new power upgrade kit for the Volkswagen GTI Mk7 and Mk7.5 Golf R that is called the Stage 2+ upgrade that brings an upgraded turbocharger. With the kit installed, the GTI produces 380 horsepower and 376 pounds-feet of torque.

The power number marks a significant gain compared to the stock GTI’s 228 horsepower and 250 a pound-feet of torque. The upgrade kit is available for GTIs using the manual or automatic transmission. The package also brings an mTune handset that controls calibration between Stage 2+, Stock, Valet, and Anti-Theft.

The kit isn’t on the U.S. website but is available on the UK site for the equivalent of $2,604. If Europeans have the kit installed at the company HQ, it comes with some other items, including a gauge, fault-code reader, datalogger, and a zip-up case for some items. An upgraded clutch is offered, but not included.

